Is Polar Power Inc. (POLA) a Keeper?

Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) went up by 5.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.64. The company’s stock price has collected 26.15% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ :POLA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for POLA is at 1.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Polar Power Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.00. POLA currently public float of 5.39M and currently shorts hold a 13.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of POLA was 5.04M shares.

POLA’s Market Performance

POLA stocks went up by 26.15% for the week, with a monthly jump of 123.61% and a quarterly performance of 202.91%, while its annual performance rate touched 131.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 20.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 18.30% for Polar Power Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 47.70% for POLA stocks with a simple moving average of 133.68% for the last 200 days.

POLA Trading at 62.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.75%, as shares surge +40.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +203.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POLA rose by +26.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +90.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.60. In addition, Polar Power Inc. saw 118.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for POLA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.05 for the present operating margin

+19.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Polar Power Inc. stands at -16.31. The total capital return value is set at -17.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.34. Equity return is now at value -71.10, with -52.70 for asset returns.

Based on Polar Power Inc. (POLA), the company’s capital structure generated 18.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.55. Total debt to assets is 14.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.16 and the total asset turnover is 1.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.98.