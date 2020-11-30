Is Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) a Keeper?

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) went up by 20.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.88. The company’s stock price has collected 48.09% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 11 hours ago that ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds Aurora Cannabis Inc. Investors of Important December 1 Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact Firm – ACB

Is It Worth Investing in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE :ACB) Right Now?

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 48.47 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Aurora Cannabis Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.01. ACB currently public float of 160.13M and currently shorts hold a 25.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACB was 28.82M shares.

ACB’s Market Performance

ACB stocks went up by 48.09% for the week, with a monthly jump of 173.37% and a quarterly performance of 6.62%, while its annual performance rate touched -65.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.20% for Aurora Cannabis Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 49.72% for ACB stocks with a simple moving average of 4.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACB stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ACB by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for ACB in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $3.75 based on the research report published on November 16th of the current year 2020.

ACB Trading at 81.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.39%, as shares surge +155.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACB rose by +48.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.31. In addition, Aurora Cannabis Inc. saw -59.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ACB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-194.00 for the present operating margin

-56.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aurora Cannabis Inc. stands at -1173.81. The total capital return value is set at -14.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -89.57.

Based on Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB), the company’s capital structure generated 24.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.81. Total debt to assets is 18.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.54.