Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) went up by 3.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $100.00. The company’s stock price has collected 2.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/16/20 that Ceridian Report: Employee Experience Paramount in the Future of Work

Is It Worth Investing in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE :CDAY) Right Now?

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1290.78 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $98.13, which is -$2.72 below the current price. CDAY currently public float of 147.09M and currently shorts hold a 5.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CDAY was 1.24M shares.

CDAY’s Market Performance

CDAY stocks went up by 2.10% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.15% and a quarterly performance of 26.05%, while its annual performance rate touched 64.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.03% for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.27% for CDAY stocks with a simple moving average of 35.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDAY stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for CDAY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CDAY in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $86 based on the research report published on November 19th of the current year 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CDAY reach a price target of $87, previously predicting the price at $52. The rating they have provided for CDAY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 03rd, 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to CDAY, setting the target price at $107 in the report published on October 21st of the current year.

CDAY Trading at 12.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, as shares surge +12.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDAY rose by +2.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.09. In addition, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. saw 46.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDAY starting from Ossip David D, who sale 506,991 shares at the price of $94.90 back on Nov 18. After this action, Ossip David D now owns 559,873 shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., valued at $48,113,446 using the latest closing price.

Cannae Holdings, Inc., the 10% Owner of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., sale 2,139,227 shares at $93.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Cannae Holdings, Inc. is holding 14,000,000 shares at $198,948,111 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.53 for the present operating margin

+50.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. stands at +9.55. The total capital return value is set at 3.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.30. Equity return is now at value 0.60, with 0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY), the company’s capital structure generated 38.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.56. Total debt to assets is 11.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.