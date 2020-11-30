Here’s Our Rant About NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) went down by -6.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.14. The company’s stock price has collected 6.71% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/18/20 that NexTier and National Oilwell Varco Announce Agreement to Partner on Field Test of Electric Frac System

Is It Worth Investing in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE :NEX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NEX is at 3.70. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.43, which is $0.31 above the current price. NEX currently public float of 207.46M and currently shorts hold a 2.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NEX was 1.65M shares.

NEX’s Market Performance

NEX stocks went up by 6.71% for the week, with a monthly jump of 76.61% and a quarterly performance of 10.22%, while its annual performance rate touched -38.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.78% for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 23.04% for NEX stocks with a simple moving average of 21.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEX

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NEX reach a price target of $2.50, previously predicting the price at $11.50. The rating they have provided for NEX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 13th, 2020.

NEX Trading at 41.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.30%, as shares surge +63.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +58.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEX rose by +6.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.51. In addition, NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. saw -54.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NEX

Equity return is now at value -48.80, with -24.80 for asset returns.