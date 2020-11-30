China Automotive Systems Inc. (CAAS) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

China Automotive Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) went up by 60.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.98. The company’s stock price has collected 21.59% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that Thinking about buying stock in Moderna, Aurora Cannabis, China Automotive Systems, GameStop, or Sunesis Pharmaceuticals?

Is It Worth Investing in China Automotive Systems Inc. (NASDAQ :CAAS) Right Now?

China Automotive Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4,428.57 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CAAS is at 1.47. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for China Automotive Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.00, which is -$1.14 below the current price. CAAS currently public float of 11.55M and currently shorts hold a 0.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CAAS was 111.17K shares.

CAAS’s Market Performance

CAAS stocks went up by 21.59% for the week, with a monthly jump of 30.27% and a quarterly performance of 43.45%, while its annual performance rate touched 23.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 21.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.97% for China Automotive Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 86.28% for CAAS stocks with a simple moving average of 144.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAAS

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to CAAS, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on July 14th of the previous year.

CAAS Trading at 95.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 23.29% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.62%, as shares surge +127.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +108.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAAS rose by +98.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +178.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.48. In addition, China Automotive Systems Inc. saw 21.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CAAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.26 for the present operating margin

+14.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for China Automotive Systems Inc. stands at +2.31. The total capital return value is set at 0.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.34. Equity return is now at value 0.00, with 0.00 for asset returns.

Based on China Automotive Systems Inc. (CAAS), the company’s capital structure generated 45.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.45. Total debt to assets is 20.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.95. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.