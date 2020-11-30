Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) went up by 6.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.28. The company’s stock price has collected 11.45% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/27/20 that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Is It Worth Investing in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :CPRX) Right Now?

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.51 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CPRX is at 1.54. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.40. CPRX currently public float of 96.50M and currently shorts hold a 13.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CPRX was 1.53M shares.

CPRX’s Market Performance

CPRX stocks went up by 11.45% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.31% and a quarterly performance of 11.45%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.93% for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.26% for CPRX stocks with a simple moving average of -6.75% for the last 200 days.

CPRX Trading at 14.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.02%, as shares surge +18.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPRX rose by +11.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.33. In addition, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -1.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPRX starting from O’Keeffe Charles B, who purchase 7,000 shares at the price of $2.99 back on Sep 30. After this action, O’Keeffe Charles B now owns 560,376 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $20,930 using the latest closing price.

MCENANY PATRICK J, the President and CEO of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $2.97 during a trade that took place back on Sep 30, which means that MCENANY PATRICK J is holding 4,787,693 shares at $44,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.11 for the present operating margin

+85.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at +31.16. The total capital return value is set at 45.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 45.84. Equity return is now at value 62.80, with 53.30 for asset returns.

Based on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.07. Total debt to assets is 0.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.42 and the total asset turnover is 1.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.62.