Can Newmont Corporation (NEM) Remain Competitive?

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) went up by 1.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $72.22. The company's stock price has collected -4.77% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Newmont Corporation (NYSE :NEM) Right Now?

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.76 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NEM is at 0.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Newmont Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $80.63, which is $21.09 above the current price. NEM currently public float of 801.13M and currently shorts hold a 0.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NEM was 6.01M shares.

NEM’s Market Performance

NEM stocks went down by -4.77% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.29% and a quarterly performance of -12.34%, while its annual performance rate touched 53.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.93% for Newmont Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.98% for NEM stocks with a simple moving average of -2.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEM

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NEM reach a price target of $58. The rating they have provided for NEM stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on April 16th, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to NEM, setting the target price at $61 in the report published on April 09th of the current year.

NEM Trading at -6.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.67%, as shares sank -3.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEM fell by -4.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.46. In addition, Newmont Corporation saw 34.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEM starting from Gottesfeld Stephen P, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $64.31 back on Nov 11. After this action, Gottesfeld Stephen P now owns 122,944 shares of Newmont Corporation, valued at $257,240 using the latest closing price.

Engel E Randall, the EVP, Strategic Development of Newmont Corporation, sale 5,000 shares at $64.31 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that Engel E Randall is holding 274,341 shares at $321,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.67 for the present operating margin

+20.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Newmont Corporation stands at +29.58. The total capital return value is set at 6.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.60. Equity return is now at value 11.70, with 6.40 for asset returns.

Based on Newmont Corporation (NEM), the company’s capital structure generated 32.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.39. Total debt to assets is 17.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 27.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.63.