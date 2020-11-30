Can Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) Remain Competitive?

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) went down by -4.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.79. The company’s stock price has collected -4.57% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/18/20 that Canada Goose Commits to Keeping the Planet Cold and the People on It Warm with Launch of HUMANATURE

Is It Worth Investing in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE :GOOS) Right Now?

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 49.85 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $35.21, which is -$1.15 below the current price. GOOS currently public float of 59.06M and currently shorts hold a 15.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GOOS was 1.23M shares.

GOOS’s Market Performance

GOOS stocks went down by -4.57% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.53% and a quarterly performance of 35.39%, while its annual performance rate touched -12.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.77% for Canada Goose Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.11% for GOOS stocks with a simple moving average of 33.10% for the last 200 days.

GOOS Trading at 2.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.43%, as shares surge +2.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOOS fell by -4.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.13. In addition, Canada Goose Holdings Inc. saw -6.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GOOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.95 for the present operating margin

+56.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. stands at +15.84. The total capital return value is set at 27.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.38.

Based on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS), the company’s capital structure generated 74.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.60. Total debt to assets is 34.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.15 and the total asset turnover is 1.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.60.