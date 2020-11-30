Buy or Sell Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) went up by 13.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $66.67. The company’s stock price has collected 37.23% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/27/20 that Nanox Announces Revised Time of Live Demonstration at the 2020 Radiology Society of North America Virtual Annual Meeting

Is It Worth Investing in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ :NNOX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $67.50, which is $15.2 above the current price. NNOX currently public float of 33.97M and currently shorts hold a 8.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NNOX was 3.18M shares.

NNOX’s Market Performance

NNOX stocks went up by 37.23% for the week, with a monthly jump of 96.17% and a quarterly performance of 101.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.68% for Nano-X Imaging Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 46.92% for NNOX stocks with a simple moving average of 53.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NNOX

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NNOX reach a price target of $70. The rating they have provided for NNOX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 15th, 2020.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Buy” to NNOX, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on September 15th of the current year.

NNOX Trading at 57.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NNOX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.24%, as shares surge +79.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +86.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NNOX rose by +37.23%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.76. In addition, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. saw 141.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NNOX

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.48.