Buy or Sell MP Materials Corp. (MP) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) went down by -2.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.17. The company’s stock price has collected 38.02% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/23/20 that MP Materials Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Year-To-Date Ended September 30, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE :MP) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for MP Materials Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.50. Today, the average trading volume of MP was 1.41M shares.

MP’s Market Performance

MP stocks went up by 38.02% for the week, with a monthly jump of 93.32% and a quarterly performance of 61.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.17% for MP Materials Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 52.74% for MP stocks with a simple moving average of 68.15% for the last 200 days.

MP Trading at 55.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.56%, as shares surge +90.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MP rose by +38.02%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.73. In addition, MP Materials Corp. saw 117.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.