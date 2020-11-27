Why DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) went up by 6.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.80. The company’s stock price has collected 29.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/19/20 that DiaMedica Therapeutics to Present at the Piper Sandler 32(nd) Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

Is It Worth Investing in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :DMAC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DMAC is at 1.96. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.75. DMAC currently public float of 16.43M and currently shorts hold a 0.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DMAC was 60.58K shares.

DMAC’s Market Performance

DMAC stocks went up by 29.17% for the week, with a monthly jump of 31.29% and a quarterly performance of 31.29%, while its annual performance rate touched 61.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.91% for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 28.58% for DMAC stocks with a simple moving average of 20.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DMAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DMAC stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for DMAC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DMAC in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $16 based on the research report published on October 30th of the current year 2020.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DMAC reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for DMAC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 08th, 2020.

Dougherty & Company gave a rating of “Buy” to DMAC, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on April 30th of the previous year.

DMAC Trading at 28.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DMAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.66%, as shares surge +34.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DMAC rose by +29.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.41. In addition, DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. saw 15.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DMAC starting from Giuffre Randall Michael, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $4.26 back on Nov 20. After this action, Giuffre Randall Michael now owns 108,588 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc., valued at $63,912 using the latest closing price.

Kellen Scott, the CFO and Secretary of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $4.19 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Kellen Scott is holding 12,290 shares at $8,387 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DMAC

The total capital return value is set at -93.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -85.96. Equity return is now at value -68.20, with -62.90 for asset returns.

Based on DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC), the company’s capital structure generated 2.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.28. Total debt to assets is 1.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.51.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.70.