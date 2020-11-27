We Analyzed the Future Direction of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG), Here is What We Found

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) went up by 1.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.57. The company’s stock price has collected 4.33% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE :CIG) Right Now?

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.56 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CIG is at 0.64. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.62, which is $0.03 above the current price. CIG currently public float of 1.17B and currently shorts hold a 0.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CIG was 3.93M shares.

CIG’s Market Performance

CIG stocks went up by 4.33% for the week, with a monthly jump of 24.87% and a quarterly performance of 22.65%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.78% for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.22% for CIG stocks with a simple moving average of 18.45% for the last 200 days.

CIG Trading at 19.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.45%, as shares surge +29.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIG rose by +4.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.14. In addition, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais saw -24.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.61 for the present operating margin

+22.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais stands at +11.43. The total capital return value is set at 13.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.87. Equity return is now at value 12.30, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Based on Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG), the company’s capital structure generated 94.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.67. Total debt to assets is 30.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.