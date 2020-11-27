Wall Street Pummels BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) After Recent Earnings Report

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) went up by 5.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.50. The company’s stock price has collected -5.55% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/24/20 that BeyondSpring to Present at Two Upcoming Scientific Conferences in December

Is It Worth Investing in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ :BYSI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BYSI is at 0.57. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for BeyondSpring Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $39.00. BYSI currently public float of 3.61M and currently shorts hold a 23.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BYSI was 230.55K shares.

BYSI’s Market Performance

BYSI stocks went down by -5.55% for the week, with a monthly drop of -27.74% and a quarterly performance of 9.01%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.68% for BeyondSpring Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -23.03% for BYSI stocks with a simple moving average of -23.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BYSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BYSI stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for BYSI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BYSI in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $25 based on the research report published on February 07th of the current year 2020.

Nomura, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BYSI reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for BYSI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 10th, 2020.

BYSI Trading at -23.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BYSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.87%, as shares sank -25.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BYSI fell by -5.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.96. In addition, BeyondSpring Inc. saw -29.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BYSI

The total capital return value is set at -313.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -294.30. Equity return is now at value -220.70, with -140.00 for asset returns.

Based on BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI), the company’s capital structure generated 13.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.51. Total debt to assets is 8.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.85.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.06.