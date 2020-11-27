Wall Street Praises Schlumberger Limited (SLB) After Recent Earnings Report

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) went down by -0.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.14. The company’s stock price has collected 10.67% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/24/20 that Schlumberger Ltd. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Is It Worth Investing in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE :SLB) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SLB is at 2.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 19 analysts out of 30 who provided ratings for Schlumberger Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.37, which is $0.58 above the current price. SLB currently public float of 1.39B and currently shorts hold a 1.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SLB was 14.89M shares.

SLB’s Market Performance

SLB stocks went up by 10.67% for the week, with a monthly jump of 46.45% and a quarterly performance of 18.18%, while its annual performance rate touched -39.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.03% for Schlumberger Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.23% for SLB stocks with a simple moving average of 19.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLB stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for SLB by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SLB in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $32 based on the research report published on October 19th of the current year 2020.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to SLB, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on October 02nd of the current year.

SLB Trading at 31.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.80%, as shares surge +55.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLB rose by +10.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.19. In addition, Schlumberger Limited saw -45.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLB starting from Le Peuch Olivier, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $17.95 back on Sep 14. After this action, Le Peuch Olivier now owns 191,770 shares of Schlumberger Limited, valued at $448,850 using the latest closing price.

Papa Mark G, the Director of Schlumberger Limited, purchase 15,000 shares at $19.46 during a trade that took place back on Aug 05, which means that Papa Mark G is holding 50,131 shares at $291,875 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.91 for the present operating margin

+12.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Schlumberger Limited stands at -30.80. The total capital return value is set at 6.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.46. Equity return is now at value -66.70, with -21.80 for asset returns.

Based on Schlumberger Limited (SLB), the company’s capital structure generated 70.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.28. Total debt to assets is 29.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.