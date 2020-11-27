The Chart for Golden Bull Limited (BTBT) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ:BTBT) went up by 15.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.05. The company’s stock price has collected 28.90% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/11/20 that Bit Digital, Inc. enters into asset purchase agreements to acquire $13,903,088 worth of bitcoin miners with total hash power capacity of 1,000 Ph/s.

Is It Worth Investing in Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ :BTBT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Golden Bull Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

BTBT currently public float of 16.51M and currently shorts hold a 0.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BTBT was 209.19K shares.

BTBT’s Market Performance

BTBT stocks went up by 28.90% for the week, with a monthly jump of 85.46% and a quarterly performance of 53.15%, while its annual performance rate touched 136.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 20.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.36% for Golden Bull Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 56.58% for BTBT stocks with a simple moving average of 194.05% for the last 200 days.

BTBT Trading at 70.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.12% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.07%, as shares surge +101.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +76.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTBT rose by +28.90%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.83. In addition, Golden Bull Limited saw 1719.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BTBT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-208.88 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Golden Bull Limited stands at -207.13. The total capital return value is set at -117.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -121.91. Equity return is now at value -85.90, with -73.90 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 13.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.