The Chart for Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) went down by -3.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.18. The company’s stock price has collected -0.21% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/11/20 that Calithera to Participate in Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference and SVB Leerink Oncology 1×1 Day

Is It Worth Investing in Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ :CALA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CALA is at 1.77. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Calithera Biosciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.10. CALA currently public float of 70.05M and currently shorts hold a 4.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CALA was 536.80K shares.

CALA’s Market Performance

CALA stocks went down by -0.21% for the week, with a monthly jump of 31.97% and a quarterly performance of 23.53%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.20% for Calithera Biosciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.41% for CALA stocks with a simple moving average of -3.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CALA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CALA stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CALA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CALA in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $6 based on the research report published on March 27th of the current year 2020.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CALA reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for CALA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 19th, 2019.

CALA Trading at 24.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CALA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.47%, as shares surge +35.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CALA fell by -0.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.25. In addition, Calithera Biosciences Inc. saw -15.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CALA starting from BVF PARTNERS L P/IL, who sale 2,283,598 shares at the price of $6.00 back on May 21. After this action, BVF PARTNERS L P/IL now owns 480,432 shares of Calithera Biosciences Inc., valued at $13,701,588 using the latest closing price.

Wong Stephanie, the SR. VP, FINANCE & SECRETARY of Calithera Biosciences Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $8.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 15, which means that Wong Stephanie is holding 30,082 shares at $40,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CALA

The total capital return value is set at -66.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -65.15. Equity return is now at value -66.60, with -56.60 for asset returns.

Based on Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA), the company’s capital structure generated 5.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.44. Total debt to assets is 4.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.46.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.14.