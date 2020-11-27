Synlogic Inc. (SYBX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) went up by 12.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.46. The company’s stock price has collected 18.93% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/18/20 that Synlogic to Present at Upcoming Virtual Banking Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ :SYBX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SYBX is at 2.10. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Synlogic Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.50. SYBX currently public float of 28.21M and currently shorts hold a 1.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SYBX was 158.52K shares.

SYBX’s Market Performance

SYBX stocks went up by 18.93% for the week, with a monthly jump of 28.27% and a quarterly performance of 11.36%, while its annual performance rate touched 15.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 21.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.96% for Synlogic Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.53% for SYBX stocks with a simple moving average of 15.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYBX

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SYBX reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for SYBX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 30th, 2019.

Chardan Capital Markets gave a rating of “Buy” to SYBX, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

SYBX Trading at 20.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.12%, as shares surge +30.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYBX rose by +18.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.04. In addition, Synlogic Inc. saw -5.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYBX starting from Shea Richard P, who purchase 7,500 shares at the price of $2.74 back on Dec 13. After this action, Shea Richard P now owns 7,500 shares of Synlogic Inc., valued at $20,550 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2446.45 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Synlogic Inc. stands at -2309.94. The total capital return value is set at -35.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.80. Equity return is now at value -41.60, with -34.40 for asset returns.

Based on Synlogic Inc. (SYBX), the company’s capital structure generated 15.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.75. Total debt to assets is 13.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of -7.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -1.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.03.