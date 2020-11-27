Sonos Inc. (SONO): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) went down by -0.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.37. The company’s stock price has collected 24.99% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/19/20 that Sonos Hits the Right Notes This Time

Is It Worth Investing in Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ :SONO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Sonos Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.50, which is $0.14 above the current price. SONO currently public float of 109.18M and currently shorts hold a 6.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SONO was 4.21M shares.

SONO’s Market Performance

SONO stocks went up by 24.99% for the week, with a monthly jump of 32.10% and a quarterly performance of 50.00%, while its annual performance rate touched 45.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.57% for Sonos Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 25.88% for SONO stocks with a simple moving average of 64.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SONO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SONO stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SONO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SONO in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $18 based on the research report published on October 15th of the current year 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to SONO, setting the target price at $7.50 in the report published on April 17th of the current year.

SONO Trading at 36.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SONO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.87%, as shares surge +39.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SONO rose by +24.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.27. In addition, Sonos Inc. saw 36.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SONO starting from Volpi Michelangelo, who sale 143,387 shares at the price of $21.44 back on Nov 25. After this action, Volpi Michelangelo now owns 2,513 shares of Sonos Inc., valued at $3,074,834 using the latest closing price.

Volpi Michelangelo, the Director of Sonos Inc., sale 843,957 shares at $21.49 during a trade that took place back on Nov 24, which means that Volpi Michelangelo is holding 4,528 shares at $18,136,214 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SONO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.07 for the present operating margin

+43.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sonos Inc. stands at -1.52. The total capital return value is set at -0.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.98. Equity return is now at value -8.30, with -3.40 for asset returns.

Based on Sonos Inc. (SONO), the company’s capital structure generated 25.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.18. Total debt to assets is 9.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.82 and the total asset turnover is 1.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.68.