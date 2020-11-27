Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK) went up by 37.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.07. The company’s stock price has collected 53.24% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 7 hours ago that With Slack, Salesforce Would Put Heat on Microsoft

Is It Worth Investing in Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE :WORK) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for Slack Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $32.05, which is -$9.6 below the current price. WORK currently public float of 478.95M and currently shorts hold a 14.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WORK was 14.38M shares.

WORK’s Market Performance

WORK stocks went up by 53.24% for the week, with a monthly jump of 45.72% and a quarterly performance of 31.93%, while its annual performance rate touched 84.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.00% for Slack Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 52.86% for WORK stocks with a simple moving average of 41.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WORK

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WORK reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for WORK stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on October 21st, 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to WORK, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on October 14th of the current year.

WORK Trading at 46.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WORK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.57% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.61%, as shares surge +53.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +60.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WORK rose by +53.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.33. In addition, Slack Technologies Inc. saw 81.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WORK starting from Butterfield Stewart, who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $30.01 back on Nov 23. After this action, Butterfield Stewart now owns 350,679 shares of Slack Technologies Inc., valued at $2,250,750 using the latest closing price.

Henderson Cal, the Chief Technology Officer of Slack Technologies Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $30.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 23, which means that Henderson Cal is holding 99,155 shares at $45,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WORK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-88.49 for the present operating margin

+84.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Slack Technologies Inc. stands at -90.58. The total capital return value is set at -62.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -65.76. Equity return is now at value -42.10, with -18.80 for asset returns.

Based on Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK), the company’s capital structure generated 32.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.24. Total debt to assets is 15.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.