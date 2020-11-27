Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | FreightCar America Inc. (RAIL)

FreightCar America Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) went up by 16.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.87. The company’s stock price has collected 27.22% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/24/20 that FreightCar America, Inc. Announces Receipt of Stockholder Approval for Issuance of Warrant and Funding of New Term Loan

Is It Worth Investing in FreightCar America Inc. (NASDAQ :RAIL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RAIL is at 1.74. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for FreightCar America Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.33, which is $0.32 above the current price. RAIL currently public float of 11.99M and currently shorts hold a 2.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RAIL was 236.84K shares.

RAIL’s Market Performance

RAIL stocks went up by 27.22% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.56% and a quarterly performance of 32.24%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.59% for FreightCar America Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 26.81% for RAIL stocks with a simple moving average of 28.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RAIL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RAIL stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for RAIL by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for RAIL in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $4.50 based on the research report published on November 01st of the previous year 2019.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to RAIL, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on August 03rd of the previous year.

RAIL Trading at 0.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RAIL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.84%, as shares surge +44.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RAIL rose by +27.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.62. In addition, FreightCar America Inc. saw -2.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RAIL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.87 for the present operating margin

-6.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for FreightCar America Inc. stands at -32.69. The total capital return value is set at -27.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.12. Equity return is now at value -90.10, with -33.10 for asset returns.

Based on FreightCar America Inc. (RAIL), the company’s capital structure generated 67.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.24. Total debt to assets is 32.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.22.