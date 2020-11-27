Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (CIK)

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:CIK) went down by -0.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.45. The company’s stock price has collected 2.92% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSE :CIK) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of CIK was 759.07K shares.

CIK’s Market Performance

CIK stocks went up by 2.92% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.67% and a quarterly performance of 10.84%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.59% for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.70% for CIK stocks with a simple moving average of 13.26% for the last 200 days.

CIK Trading at 4.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.48%, as shares surge +6.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIK rose by +2.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.09. In addition, Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. saw -1.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.