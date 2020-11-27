Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC)

Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC) went up by 7.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.23. The company’s stock price has collected 13.25% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/10/20 that Broadway Financial Corporation Announces Results for 3rd Quarter 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ :BYFC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BYFC is at 0.94. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Broadway Financial Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.00. BYFC currently public float of 5.40M and currently shorts hold a 2.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BYFC was 1.05M shares.

BYFC’s Market Performance

BYFC stocks went up by 13.25% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.43% and a quarterly performance of 5.03%, while its annual performance rate touched 17.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.41% for Broadway Financial Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.61% for BYFC stocks with a simple moving average of 14.41% for the last 200 days.

BYFC Trading at 10.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BYFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.81%, as shares surge +11.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BYFC rose by +13.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6790. In addition, Broadway Financial Corporation saw 22.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BYFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.83 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Broadway Financial Corporation stands at -1.15. The total capital return value is set at -0.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.19. Equity return is now at value -0.30, with 0.00 for asset returns.

Based on Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC), the company’s capital structure generated 182.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.58. Total debt to assets is 20.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 112.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.