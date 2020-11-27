Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) went up by 4.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.46. The company’s stock price has collected 67.20% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/23/20 that Ocean Power Technologies Expands Commercial Team With Southern Europe-Based Representative

Is It Worth Investing in Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :OPTT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OPTT is at 2.91. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Ocean Power Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1200.00. OPTT currently public float of 18.52M and currently shorts hold a 8.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OPTT was 11.26M shares.

OPTT’s Market Performance

OPTT stocks went up by 67.20% for the week, with a monthly jump of 67.20% and a quarterly performance of 167.80%, while its annual performance rate touched 209.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 25.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.99% for Ocean Power Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 69.85% for OPTT stocks with a simple moving average of 238.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPTT

Ascendiant Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OPTT reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for OPTT stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on May 09th, 2013.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to OPTT, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on July 17th of the previous year.

OPTT Trading at 81.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPTT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.50%, as shares surge +73.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +259.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPTT rose by +67.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +303.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.93. In addition, Ocean Power Technologies Inc. saw 263.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OPTT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-675.68 for the present operating margin

-6.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ocean Power Technologies Inc. stands at -615.46. The total capital return value is set at -82.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -75.71. Equity return is now at value -104.20, with -75.20 for asset returns.

Based on Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT), the company’s capital structure generated 12.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.08. Total debt to assets is 9.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of -3.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.13.