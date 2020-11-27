Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for CIIG Merger Corp. (CIIC)

CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CIIC) went down by -4.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.50. The company’s stock price has collected 94.24% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/20/20 that The EV Start-Up Arrival Is Different From Its Peers

Is It Worth Investing in CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ :CIIC) Right Now?

CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CIIC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2,425.23 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for CIIG Merger Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

CIIC currently public float of 25.88M and currently shorts hold a 0.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CIIC was 2.21M shares.

CIIC’s Market Performance

CIIC stocks went up by 94.24% for the week, with a monthly jump of 154.66% and a quarterly performance of 156.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 22.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.23% for CIIG Merger Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 105.84% for CIIC stocks with a simple moving average of 152.63% for the last 200 days.

CIIC Trading at 134.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.43%, as shares surge +155.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +159.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIIC rose by +94.24%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.40. In addition, CIIG Merger Corp. saw 160.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CIIC

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.70.