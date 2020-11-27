Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) went down by -4.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.58. The company’s stock price has collected 9.29% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/14/20 that Unemployment figures rise as Europe’s COVID-19 jobs crisis deepens

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 95.24 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LYG is at 1.45. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Lloyds Banking Group plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.92, which is -$0.14 below the current price. LYG currently public float of 17.35B and currently shorts hold a 0.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LYG was 6.51M shares.

LYG’s Market Performance

LYG stocks went up by 9.29% for the week, with a monthly jump of 40.85% and a quarterly performance of 40.85%, while its annual performance rate touched -35.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.88% for Lloyds Banking Group plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.92% for LYG stocks with a simple moving average of 25.83% for the last 200 days.

LYG Trading at 36.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares surge +44.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYG rose by +9.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.68. In addition, Lloyds Banking Group plc saw -39.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LYG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.65 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Lloyds Banking Group plc stands at +4.98. The total capital return value is set at 3.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.59.

Based on Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG), the company’s capital structure generated 386.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.47. Total debt to assets is 19.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 264.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.