Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Capital One Financial Corporation (COF)?

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) went down by -1.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $107.59. The company's stock price has collected 5.01% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE :COF) Right Now?

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 43.96 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for COF is at 1.72. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Capital One Financial Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $94.84, which is $4.94 above the current price. COF currently public float of 453.30M and currently shorts hold a 1.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COF was 3.06M shares.

COF’s Market Performance

COF stocks went up by 5.01% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.39% and a quarterly performance of 29.15%, while its annual performance rate touched -9.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.61% for Capital One Financial Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.55% for COF stocks with a simple moving average of 29.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COF

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COF reach a price target of $105, previously predicting the price at $54. The rating they have provided for COF stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 22nd, 2020.

COF Trading at 15.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares surge +24.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COF rose by +5.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.96. In addition, Capital One Financial Corporation saw -12.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COF starting from FAIRBANK RICHARD D, who sale 31,050 shares at the price of $85.06 back on Nov 13. After this action, FAIRBANK RICHARD D now owns 3,622,086 shares of Capital One Financial Corporation, valued at $2,641,013 using the latest closing price.

FAIRBANK RICHARD D, the Chairman, CEO and President of Capital One Financial Corporation, sale 31,205 shares at $83.46 during a trade that took place back on Nov 12, which means that FAIRBANK RICHARD D is holding 3,612,578 shares at $2,604,340 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.04 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Capital One Financial Corporation stands at +16.25. The total capital return value is set at 12.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.86. Equity return is now at value -2.90, with -0.40 for asset returns.

Based on Capital One Financial Corporation (COF), the company’s capital structure generated 69.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.17. Total debt to assets is 10.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.