Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI)

Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI) went up by 10.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $61.00. The company’s stock price has collected 16.37% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/19/20 that Laredo Petroleum Announces Appointment of Jarvis Hollingsworth and Lori Lancaster to the Board of Directors

Is It Worth Investing in Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE :LPI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LPI is at 4.65. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Laredo Petroleum Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.44, which is $3.96 above the current price. LPI currently public float of 8.98M and currently shorts hold a 20.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LPI was 492.52K shares.

LPI’s Market Performance

LPI stocks went up by 16.37% for the week, with a monthly jump of 46.38% and a quarterly performance of -17.53%, while its annual performance rate touched -70.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.35% for Laredo Petroleum Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 27.49% for LPI stocks with a simple moving average of -8.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPI stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for LPI by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for LPI in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $22 based on the research report published on September 14th of the current year 2020.

Seaport Global Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LPI reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for LPI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 27th, 2020.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to LPI, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on July 20th of the current year.

LPI Trading at 31.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.24%, as shares surge +61.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPI rose by +16.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.40. In addition, Laredo Petroleum Inc. saw -77.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LPI starting from Warburg Pincus Private Equity , who sale 650,000 shares at the price of $11.86 back on Nov 24. After this action, Warburg Pincus Private Equity now owns 16,984 shares of Laredo Petroleum Inc., valued at $7,711,923 using the latest closing price.

Levy James R., the Director of Laredo Petroleum Inc., sale 650,000 shares at $11.86 during a trade that took place back on Nov 24, which means that Levy James R. is holding 16,984 shares at $7,711,923 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.31 for the present operating margin

+33.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Laredo Petroleum Inc. stands at -40.90. The total capital return value is set at 10.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.36. Equity return is now at value -166.80, with -46.60 for asset returns.

Based on Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI), the company’s capital structure generated 142.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.80. Total debt to assets is 53.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 141.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.