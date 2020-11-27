Is a Correction Looming Ahead for AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI)

AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) went up by 4.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.92. The company’s stock price has collected 2.54% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/16/20 that AMCI Acquisition Corp. Highlights Partner Advent Technologies’ Collaboration With Los Alamos National Laboratory and World-Class Research Team in Development of Next-Generation Fuel Cell Technology for the Automotive Industry

Is It Worth Investing in AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ :AMCI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for AMCI Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

AMCI currently public float of 14.84M and currently shorts hold a 0.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMCI was 167.47K shares.

AMCI’s Market Performance

AMCI stocks went up by 2.54% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.34% and a quarterly performance of 2.14%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.78% for AMCI Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.54% for AMCI stocks with a simple moving average of 6.78% for the last 200 days.

AMCI Trading at 6.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.27% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.57%, as shares surge +8.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMCI rose by +8.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.32. In addition, AMCI Acquisition Corp. saw 3.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMCI starting from GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, who sale 168,001 shares at the price of $10.51 back on Nov 25. After this action, GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC now owns 1,413,813 shares of AMCI Acquisition Corp., valued at $1,765,256 using the latest closing price.

GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, the 10% Owner of AMCI Acquisition Corp., sale 21,572 shares at $10.54 during a trade that took place back on Nov 24, which means that GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC is holding 1,581,814 shares at $227,369 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMCI

The total capital return value is set at -0.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.33. Equity return is now at value -0.50, with -0.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.45.