Is 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) a Keeper?

22nd Century Group Inc. (AMEX:XXII) went up by 5.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.80. The company’s stock price has collected 25.83% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/24/20 that 22nd Century’s Vice President of Regulatory Science Publishes Important Public Policy Article

Is It Worth Investing in 22nd Century Group Inc. (AMEX :XXII) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for XXII is at 1.41. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for 22nd Century Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.00. XXII currently public float of 136.25M and currently shorts hold a 7.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XXII was 1.65M shares.

XXII’s Market Performance

XXII stocks went up by 25.83% for the week, with a monthly jump of 95.55% and a quarterly performance of 138.13%, while its annual performance rate touched 48.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 19.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.10% for 22nd Century Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 59.06% for XXII stocks with a simple moving average of 92.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XXII

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XXII stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for XXII by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for XXII in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $11.50 based on the research report published on October 16th of the previous year 2017.

Chardan Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XXII reach a price target of $3.50, previously predicting the price at $4.50. The rating they have provided for XXII stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 11th, 2016.

XXII Trading at 85.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XXII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.23%, as shares surge +112.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +155.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XXII rose by +25.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9893. In addition, 22nd Century Group Inc. saw 37.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XXII starting from MISH JAMES A, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $0.93 back on Nov 17. After this action, MISH JAMES A now owns 250,000 shares of 22nd Century Group Inc., valued at $92,800 using the latest closing price.

SULLIVAN NORA B, the Director of 22nd Century Group Inc., purchase 22,000 shares at $0.78 during a trade that took place back on Jun 29, which means that SULLIVAN NORA B is holding 308,523 shares at $17,160 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XXII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-86.81 for the present operating margin

-5.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for 22nd Century Group Inc. stands at -102.81. The total capital return value is set at -32.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.39. Equity return is now at value -34.80, with -31.00 for asset returns.

Based on 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII), the company’s capital structure generated 2.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.32. Total debt to assets is 2.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.39.