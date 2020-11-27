Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX)

The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) went down by -2.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $65.14. The company’s stock price has collected 0.83% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/24/20 that TJX Cos. stock rises Tuesday, outperforms market

Is It Worth Investing in The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE :TJX) Right Now?

The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 104.32 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TJX is at 0.89. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 22 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for The TJX Companies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $70.92, which is $7.2 above the current price. TJX currently public float of 1.20B and currently shorts hold a 0.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TJX was 6.87M shares.

TJX’s Market Performance

TJX stocks went up by 0.83% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.02% and a quarterly performance of 17.01%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.31% for The TJX Companies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.59% for TJX stocks with a simple moving average of 17.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TJX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TJX stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for TJX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TJX in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $68 based on the research report published on August 17th of the current year 2020.

Atlantic Equities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TJX reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for TJX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 29th, 2020.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to TJX, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on April 17th of the current year.

TJX Trading at 10.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TJX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares surge +22.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TJX rose by +0.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.40. In addition, The TJX Companies Inc. saw 2.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TJX starting from MEYROWITZ CAROL, who sale 77,892 shares at the price of $61.22 back on Nov 20. After this action, MEYROWITZ CAROL now owns 269,755 shares of The TJX Companies Inc., valued at $4,768,556 using the latest closing price.

HINES MICHAEL F, the Director of The TJX Companies Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $61.79 during a trade that took place back on Nov 19, which means that HINES MICHAEL F is holding 0 shares at $1,235,892 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TJX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.56 for the present operating margin

+28.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for The TJX Companies Inc. stands at +7.84. The total capital return value is set at 35.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.82. Equity return is now at value 32.30, with 6.70 for asset returns.

Based on The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX), the company’s capital structure generated 192.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.84. Total debt to assets is 47.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 169.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 113.89 and the total asset turnover is 2.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.