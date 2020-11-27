Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT)

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) went up by 40.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.74. The company’s stock price has collected 44.93% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/18/20 that Future FinTech Appointed Yang Liu as Chief Operation Officer

Is It Worth Investing in Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ :FTFT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for FTFT is at 2.08. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Future FinTech Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.30. FTFT currently public float of 18.19M and currently shorts hold a 0.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FTFT was 110.31K shares.

FTFT’s Market Performance

FTFT stocks went up by 44.93% for the week, with a monthly jump of 34.53% and a quarterly performance of 42.86%, while its annual performance rate touched 473.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.20% for Future FinTech Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 46.95% for FTFT stocks with a simple moving average of 82.43% for the last 200 days.

FTFT Trading at 42.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTFT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.13%, as shares surge +50.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTFT rose by +44.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +235.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.09. In addition, Future FinTech Group Inc. saw 566.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FTFT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1066.32 for the present operating margin

+38.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Future FinTech Group Inc. stands at -1415.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 21.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.