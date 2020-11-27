Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Ayro Inc. (AYRO)

Ayro Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) went down by -1.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.60. The company’s stock price has collected 102.12% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/24/20 that AYRO Closes $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering

Is It Worth Investing in Ayro Inc. (NASDAQ :AYRO) Right Now?

Ayro Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.24 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AYRO is at 3.59. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Ayro Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $295680.00. AYRO currently public float of 21.63M and currently shorts hold a 5.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AYRO was 5.40M shares.

AYRO’s Market Performance

AYRO stocks went up by 102.12% for the week, with a monthly jump of 212.20% and a quarterly performance of 150.58%, while its annual performance rate touched 200.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 31.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.35% for Ayro Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 105.29% for AYRO stocks with a simple moving average of 151.64% for the last 200 days.

AYRO Trading at 152.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AYRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 31.12%, as shares surge +233.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +200.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AYRO rose by +102.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +111.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.47. In addition, Ayro Inc. saw 94.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.