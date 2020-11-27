Here’s Our Rant About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) went up by 21.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.24. The company’s stock price has collected 11.96% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval of IMCIVREE(TM) (setmelanotide) as First-ever Therapy for Chronic Weight Management in Patients with Obesity Due to POMC, PCSK1 or LEPR Deficiency

Is It Worth Investing in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :RYTM) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $34.13, which is $4.7 above the current price. RYTM currently public float of 42.67M and currently shorts hold a 4.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RYTM was 322.10K shares.

RYTM’s Market Performance

RYTM stocks went up by 11.96% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.96% and a quarterly performance of 4.63%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.72% for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 30.17% for RYTM stocks with a simple moving average of 41.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RYTM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RYTM stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for RYTM by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for RYTM in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $18 based on the research report published on January 08th of the current year 2020.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RYTM reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for RYTM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 12th, 2019.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to RYTM, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on July 08th of the previous year.

RYTM Trading at 25.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RYTM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.31%, as shares surge +35.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RYTM rose by +33.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.99. In addition, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 5.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RYTM starting from Desikan Nithya, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $30.00 back on Aug 31. After this action, Desikan Nithya now owns 43,602 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $750,000 using the latest closing price.

RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., the 10% Owner of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 44,153 shares at $22.04 during a trade that took place back on Jul 02, which means that RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. is holding 5,140,408 shares at $972,969 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RYTM

The total capital return value is set at -55.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -53.07. Equity return is now at value -55.20, with -50.70 for asset returns.

Based on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM), the company’s capital structure generated 1.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.25. Total debt to assets is 1.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.08.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.38.