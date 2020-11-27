Golden Minerals Company (AUMN): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Golden Minerals Company (AMEX:AUMN) went up by 6.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $0.58. The company’s stock price has collected 5.74% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/17/20 that Golden Minerals Receives Final Environmental Permits for Rodeo Gold Project; Company on Track for January 2021 Gold Production

Is It Worth Investing in Golden Minerals Company (AMEX :AUMN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AUMN is at 1.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Golden Minerals Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $0.98. AUMN currently public float of 110.27M and currently shorts hold a 6.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AUMN was 1.41M shares.

AUMN’s Market Performance

AUMN stocks went up by 5.74% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.92% and a quarterly performance of 20.77%, while its annual performance rate touched 148.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.45% for Golden Minerals Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.00% for AUMN stocks with a simple moving average of 39.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AUMN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AUMN stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for AUMN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AUMN in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $0.40 based on the research report published on July 17th of the previous year 2015.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AUMN reach a price target of $1.15, previously predicting the price at $1.30. The rating they have provided for AUMN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 09th, 2014.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to AUMN, setting the target price at $1.80 in the report published on August 25th of the previous year.

AUMN Trading at 14.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.05%, as shares surge +19.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUMN rose by +5.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +106.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4635. In addition, Golden Minerals Company saw 64.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AUMN starting from SENTIENT GLOBAL RESOURCES FUND, who sale 231,839 shares at the price of $0.42 back on Oct 30. After this action, SENTIENT GLOBAL RESOURCES FUND now owns 1,706,435 shares of Golden Minerals Company, valued at $97,372 using the latest closing price.

SENTIENT GLOBAL RESOURCES FUND, the 10% Owner of Golden Minerals Company, sale 31,700 shares at $0.44 during a trade that took place back on Oct 29, which means that SENTIENT GLOBAL RESOURCES FUND is holding 1,938,274 shares at $13,948 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AUMN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-107.19 for the present operating margin

-1.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Golden Minerals Company stands at -69.68. The total capital return value is set at -124.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -81.37. Equity return is now at value -94.10, with -44.70 for asset returns.

Based on Golden Minerals Company (AUMN), the company’s capital structure generated 2.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.