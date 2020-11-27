Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy SCWorx Corp. (WORX)?

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) went up by 7.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.88. The company’s stock price has collected 12.61% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 04/24/20 that SEC takes enforcement action against 23 companies for claims relating to COVID-19

Is It Worth Investing in SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ :WORX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for WORX is at 3.35. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for SCWorx Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

WORX currently public float of 7.68M and currently shorts hold a 3.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WORX was 2.78M shares.

WORX’s Market Performance

WORX stocks went up by 12.61% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.58% and a quarterly performance of -43.18%, while its annual performance rate touched -58.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.84% for SCWorx Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.07% for WORX stocks with a simple moving average of -47.35% for the last 200 days.

WORX Trading at -2.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WORX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.37%, as shares surge +5.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WORX rose by +12.61%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0988. In addition, SCWorx Corp. saw -56.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WORX starting from Miller Charles Kenneth III, who sale 3,290 shares at the price of $1.49 back on Sep 15. After this action, Miller Charles Kenneth III now owns 0 shares of SCWorx Corp., valued at $4,902 using the latest closing price.

Price John C, the Former CFO of SCWorx Corp., sale 5,000 shares at $3.23 during a trade that took place back on Dec 11, which means that Price John C is holding 20,000 shares at $16,148 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WORX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-214.44 for the present operating margin

+20.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for SCWorx Corp. stands at -203.90. The total capital return value is set at -436.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -563.10. Equity return is now at value -189.50, with -110.90 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 13.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.