Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Datadog Inc. (DDOG)?

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) went up by 4.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $118.13. The company's stock price has collected 7.11% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ :DDOG) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Datadog Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $100.87, which is $7.36 above the current price. DDOG currently public float of 203.04M and currently shorts hold a 8.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DDOG was 4.96M shares.

DDOG’s Market Performance

DDOG stocks went up by 7.11% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.72% and a quarterly performance of 11.93%, while its annual performance rate touched 130.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.17% for Datadog Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.05% for DDOG stocks with a simple moving average of 27.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DDOG

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to DDOG, setting the target price at $109 in the report published on November 11th of the current year.

DDOG Trading at -3.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DDOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.29%, as shares sank -3.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DDOG rose by +7.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +86.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.46. In addition, Datadog Inc. saw 147.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DDOG starting from Callahan Michael James, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $89.36 back on Nov 19. After this action, Callahan Michael James now owns 26,459 shares of Datadog Inc., valued at $893,580 using the latest closing price.

Yucca (Jersey) SLP, the 10% Owner of Datadog Inc., sale 35,033 shares at $90.04 during a trade that took place back on Nov 19, which means that Yucca (Jersey) SLP is holding 0 shares at $3,154,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DDOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.55 for the present operating margin

+75.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Datadog Inc. stands at -4.61. The total capital return value is set at -4.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.73. Equity return is now at value -0.90, with -0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Datadog Inc. (DDOG), the company’s capital structure generated 7.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.17. Total debt to assets is 5.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.47.