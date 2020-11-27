Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE:DHY) went down by -0.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.56. The company’s stock price has collected 3.13% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE :DHY) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of DHY was 2.15M shares.

DHY’s Market Performance

DHY stocks went up by 3.13% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.53% and a quarterly performance of 10.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -9.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.58% for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.67% for DHY stocks with a simple moving average of 12.60% for the last 200 days.

DHY Trading at 6.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DHY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.49%, as shares surge +11.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DHY rose by +3.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.22. In addition, Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. saw -7.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.