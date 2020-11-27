Can Asana Inc. (ASAN) Remain Competitive?

Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) went up by 12.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.96. The company’s stock price has collected 13.64% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/18/20 that Asana for the Enterprise – Connecting Distributed Teams at Scale

Is It Worth Investing in Asana Inc. (NYSE :ASAN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Asana Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.00, which is $1.18 above the current price. ASAN currently public float of 71.71M and currently shorts hold a 3.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ASAN was 2.78M shares.

ASAN’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.92% for Asana Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.01% for ASAN stocks with a simple moving average of 9.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASAN stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for ASAN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASAN in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $30 based on the research report published on November 10th of the current year 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASAN reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for ASAN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 26th, 2020.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to ASAN, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on October 26th of the current year.

ASAN Trading at 9.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.06%, as shares surge +9.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASAN rose by +13.64%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.57. In addition, Asana Inc. saw -10.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASAN starting from LACEY ELEANOR B, who sale 1,602 shares at the price of $26.49 back on Oct 07. After this action, LACEY ELEANOR B now owns 87,000 shares of Asana Inc., valued at $42,437 using the latest closing price.

LACEY ELEANOR B, the GC, Corporate Secretary of Asana Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $26.01 during a trade that took place back on Oct 06, which means that LACEY ELEANOR B is holding 87,000 shares at $130,050 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-83.89 for the present operating margin

+86.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Asana Inc. stands at -83.16. The total capital return value is set at -59.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -61.10.

Based on Asana Inc. (ASAN), the company’s capital structure generated 213.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.14.

The receivables turnover for the company is 15.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.77.