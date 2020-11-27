Can Apple Inc. (AAPL) Remain Competitive?

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) went up by 0.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $137.98. The company’s stock price has collected -1.69% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 14 hours ago that 10 Stocks to Be Thankful for This Thanksgiving

Is It Worth Investing in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ :AAPL) Right Now?

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 35.52 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AAPL is at 1.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 21 analysts out of 39 who provided ratings for Apple Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $125.91, which is $8.78 above the current price. AAPL currently public float of 16.99B and currently shorts hold a 0.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AAPL was 147.02M shares.

AAPL’s Market Performance

AAPL stocks went down by -1.69% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.49% and a quarterly performance of -7.18%, while its annual performance rate touched 75.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.66% for Apple Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.02% for AAPL stocks with a simple moving average of 23.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AAPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AAPL stocks, with Atlantic Equities repeating the rating for AAPL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AAPL in the upcoming period, according to Atlantic Equities is $150 based on the research report published on October 26th of the current year 2020.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AAPL reach a price target of $125, previously predicting the price at $112.50. The rating they have provided for AAPL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 21st, 2020.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to AAPL, setting the target price at $135 in the report published on September 17th of the current year.

AAPL Trading at 0.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.17%, as shares surge +4.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAPL fell by -1.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $116.25. In addition, Apple Inc. saw 58.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AAPL starting from Adams Katherine L., who sale 17,000 shares at the price of $110.42 back on Nov 03. After this action, Adams Katherine L. now owns 306,396 shares of Apple Inc., valued at $1,877,109 using the latest closing price.

O’BRIEN DEIRDRE, the Senior Vice President of Apple Inc., sale 31,200 shares at $119.80 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that O’BRIEN DEIRDRE is holding 135,888 shares at $3,737,869 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AAPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.83 for the present operating margin

+37.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apple Inc. stands at +20.94. The total capital return value is set at 33.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 32.37. Equity return is now at value 75.20, with 17.60 for asset returns.

Based on Apple Inc. (AAPL), the company’s capital structure generated 187.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.17. Total debt to assets is 37.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 163.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.