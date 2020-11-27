Buy or Sell EVO Payments Inc. (EVOP) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

EVO Payments Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) went down by -4.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.00. The company’s stock price has collected -0.23% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/24/20 that EVO Payments Announces Proposed Offering of Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in EVO Payments Inc. (NASDAQ :EVOP) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for EVO Payments Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.91, which is $1.25 above the current price. EVOP currently public float of 41.02M and currently shorts hold a 3.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EVOP was 283.97K shares.

EVOP’s Market Performance

EVOP stocks went down by -0.23% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.21% and a quarterly performance of -9.49%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.04% for EVO Payments Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.43% for EVOP stocks with a simple moving average of 12.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVOP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVOP stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for EVOP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EVOP in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $23 based on the research report published on July 14th of the current year 2020.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EVOP reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for EVOP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 06th, 2020.

EVOP Trading at 4.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.26%, as shares surge +15.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVOP fell by -0.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.51. In addition, EVO Payments Inc. saw -2.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVOP starting from KELLY JAMES G, who sale 17,643 shares at the price of $24.67 back on Nov 11. After this action, KELLY JAMES G now owns 0 shares of EVO Payments Inc., valued at $435,202 using the latest closing price.

KELLY JAMES G, the CEO of EVO Payments Inc., sale 7,414 shares at $24.78 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that KELLY JAMES G is holding 49,523 shares at $183,724 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVOP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.06 for the present operating margin

+61.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for EVO Payments Inc. stands at -2.08. The total capital return value is set at 3.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.61. Equity return is now at value 2.20, with -0.60 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.