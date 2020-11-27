BlackBerry Limited (BB) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) went up by 3.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.89. The company’s stock price has collected 8.64% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/18/20 that Should you invest in Exxon Mobil, BlackBerry, Aurora Cannabis, Jumia Technologies, or Nio?

Is It Worth Investing in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE :BB) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BB is at 1.50. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for BlackBerry Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.15, which is -$0.2 below the current price. BB currently public float of 549.07M and currently shorts hold a 5.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BB was 4.40M shares.

BB’s Market Performance

BB stocks went up by 8.64% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.86% and a quarterly performance of 17.50%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.88% for BlackBerry Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.23% for BB stocks with a simple moving average of 25.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BB

TD Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to BB, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on September 25th of the previous year.

BB Trading at 20.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.72%, as shares surge +29.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BB rose by +8.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.11. In addition, BlackBerry Limited saw -7.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BB starting from CHEN JOHN S, who sale 558,003 shares at the price of $4.67 back on Nov 03. After this action, CHEN JOHN S now owns 5,225,188 shares of BlackBerry Limited, valued at $2,605,874 using the latest closing price.

HO BILLY, the EVP, Ent. Products & VAS of BlackBerry Limited, sale 4,519 shares at $4.42 during a trade that took place back on Oct 01, which means that HO BILLY is holding 238,462 shares at $19,974 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.25 for the present operating margin

+55.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for BlackBerry Limited stands at -14.62. The total capital return value is set at -5.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.10. Equity return is now at value -32.90, with -20.60 for asset returns.

Based on BlackBerry Limited (BB), the company’s capital structure generated 29.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.06. Total debt to assets is 19.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.