A Lesson to Learn: Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) went up by 21.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.27. The company’s stock price has collected 62.29% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/20/20 that Palantir Was Downgraded Last Week. Its Stock Has Surged Since Then.

Is It Worth Investing in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE :PLTR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Palantir Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.00, which is -$15.05 below the current price. PLTR currently public float of 1.06B and currently shorts hold a 3.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PLTR was 53.81M shares.

PLTR’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.56% for Palantir Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 95.04% for PLTR stocks with a simple moving average of 136.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLTR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for PLTR by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for PLTR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $15 based on the research report published on November 13th of the current year 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLTR reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for PLTR stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on October 26th, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to PLTR, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on October 26th of the current year.

PLTR Trading at 136.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 19.70% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.73%, as shares surge +167.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLTR rose by +62.29%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.80. In addition, Palantir Technologies Inc. saw 205.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLTR starting from Sankar Shyam, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $22.50 back on Nov 24. After this action, Sankar Shyam now owns 3,117,608 shares of Palantir Technologies Inc., valued at $2,250,000 using the latest closing price.

Glazer David A., the See Remarks of Palantir Technologies Inc., sale 269,993 shares at $20.25 during a trade that took place back on Nov 23, which means that Glazer David A. is holding 3,114,280 shares at $5,468,546 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-77.63 for the present operating margin

+67.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Palantir Technologies Inc. stands at -79.20. The total capital return value is set at -109.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -111.92.

Based on Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), the company’s capital structure generated 270.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.99.

The receivables turnover for the company is 21.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.