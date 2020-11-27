A Lesson to Learn: Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO)

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO) went down by -3.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.38. The company’s stock price has collected -3.33% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/20/20 that Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO) and Encourages APO Stockholders to Contact the Firm

Is It Worth Investing in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE :APO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for APO is at 1.65. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Apollo Global Management Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $48.89, which is $5.03 above the current price. APO currently public float of 173.17M and currently shorts hold a 3.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APO was 1.45M shares.

APO’s Market Performance

APO stocks went down by -3.33% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.13% and a quarterly performance of -7.27%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.88% for Apollo Global Management Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.48% for APO stocks with a simple moving average of -0.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for APO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for APO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $51 based on the research report published on November 06th of the current year 2020.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APO reach a price target of $45, previously predicting the price at $46. The rating they have provided for APO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 30th, 2020.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to APO, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on October 26th of the current year.

APO Trading at 1.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.38%, as shares surge +12.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APO fell by -3.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.63. In addition, Apollo Global Management Inc. saw -8.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APO starting from Kelly Martin, who sale 3,054 shares at the price of $49.26 back on Aug 06. After this action, Kelly Martin now owns 309,577 shares of Apollo Global Management Inc., valued at $150,453 using the latest closing price.

Kelly Martin, the Chief Financial Officer of Apollo Global Management Inc., sale 16,946 shares at $49.46 during a trade that took place back on Aug 05, which means that Kelly Martin is holding 312,631 shares at $838,103 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.71 for the present operating margin

+99.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apollo Global Management Inc. stands at +28.51. The total capital return value is set at 22.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.01. Equity return is now at value -26.80, with -1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO), the company’s capital structure generated 200.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.70. Total debt to assets is 43.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 276.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.39.