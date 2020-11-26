Yandex N.V. (YNDX) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) went up by 0.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $70.11. The company’s stock price has collected 6.32% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/29/20 that Yandex Announces Results of 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Is It Worth Investing in Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ :YNDX) Right Now?

Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 70.03 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for YNDX is at 1.37. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Yandex N.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5218.10, which is -$1.04 below the current price. YNDX currently public float of 307.03M and currently shorts hold a 3.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YNDX was 3.04M shares.

YNDX’s Market Performance

YNDX stocks went up by 6.32% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.23% and a quarterly performance of 1.59%, while its annual performance rate touched 58.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.20% for Yandex N.V.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.19% for YNDX stocks with a simple moving average of 31.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YNDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YNDX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for YNDX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for YNDX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $80 based on the research report published on November 24th of the current year 2020.

YNDX Trading at 7.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YNDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares surge +13.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YNDX rose by +6.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.60. In addition, Yandex N.V. saw 50.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for YNDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.52 for the present operating margin

+59.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yandex N.V. stands at +7.31. The total capital return value is set at 11.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.71. Equity return is now at value 10.20, with 6.20 for asset returns.

Based on Yandex N.V. (YNDX), the company’s capital structure generated 11.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.91. Total debt to assets is 7.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.58.