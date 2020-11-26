Why Golar LNG Limited (GLNG)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) went up by 3.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.24. The company’s stock price has collected 15.60% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/23/20 that CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GLNG, GTX and LRN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Is It Worth Investing in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ :GLNG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GLNG is at 0.98. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Golar LNG Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.14, which is $5.27 above the current price. GLNG currently public float of 81.09M and currently shorts hold a 12.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GLNG was 1.97M shares.

GLNG’s Market Performance

GLNG stocks went up by 15.60% for the week, with a monthly jump of 27.16% and a quarterly performance of 13.06%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.01% for Golar LNG Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.71% for GLNG stocks with a simple moving average of 23.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLNG stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for GLNG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GLNG in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $11 based on the research report published on May 29th of the current year 2020.

DNB Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GLNG reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for GLNG stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 09th, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to GLNG, setting the target price at $12.50 in the report published on February 05th of the current year.

GLNG Trading at 20.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.82%, as shares surge +37.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLNG rose by +15.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.82. In addition, Golar LNG Limited saw -27.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GLNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.39 for the present operating margin

+39.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Golar LNG Limited stands at -47.23. The total capital return value is set at 2.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.64. Equity return is now at value -22.90, with -7.00 for asset returns.

Based on Golar LNG Limited (GLNG), the company’s capital structure generated 169.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.95. Total debt to assets is 54.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 86.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.26.