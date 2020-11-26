Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE:SWK) went down by -2.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $195.00. The company’s stock price has collected 1.16% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/24/20 that Stanley Black & Decker Inc. stock falls Tuesday, underperforms market

Is It Worth Investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE :SWK) Right Now?

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE:SWK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.22 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SWK is at 1.51. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $196.00, which is $6.73 above the current price. SWK currently public float of 159.90M and currently shorts hold a 1.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SWK was 991.70K shares.

SWK’s Market Performance

SWK stocks went up by 1.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.08% and a quarterly performance of 16.88%, while its annual performance rate touched 17.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.74% for Stanley Black & Decker Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.31% for SWK stocks with a simple moving average of 30.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWK stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for SWK by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SWK in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $159 based on the research report published on June 25th of the current year 2020.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SWK reach a price target of $125. The rating they have provided for SWK stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 28th, 2020.

BofA/Merrill gave a rating of “Neutral” to SWK, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on May 12th of the current year.

SWK Trading at 8.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, as shares surge +14.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWK rose by +1.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $179.89. In addition, Stanley Black & Decker Inc. saw 12.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWK starting from Wyatt John H, who sale 22,894 shares at the price of $180.01 back on Nov 11. After this action, Wyatt John H now owns 47,293 shares of Stanley Black & Decker Inc., valued at $4,121,046 using the latest closing price.

BELISLE JOCELYN, the VP, Chief Accounting Officer of Stanley Black & Decker Inc., sale 3,071 shares at $176.87 during a trade that took place back on Nov 06, which means that BELISLE JOCELYN is holding 11,522 shares at $543,177 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.50 for the present operating margin

+33.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. stands at +6.62. The total capital return value is set at 15.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.85. Equity return is now at value 11.70, with 4.30 for asset returns.

Based on Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK), the company’s capital structure generated 44.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.73. Total debt to assets is 19.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.