SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Just Got Our Attention

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) went down by -2.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $96.39. The company’s stock price has collected 6.05% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/24/20 that SL Green Realty Corp. stock rises Tuesday, outperforms market

Is It Worth Investing in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE :SLG) Right Now?

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.20 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SLG is at 1.71. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for SL Green Realty Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $58.67, which is -$3.08 below the current price. SLG currently public float of 71.07M and currently shorts hold a 14.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SLG was 1.64M shares.

SLG’s Market Performance

SLG stocks went up by 6.05% for the week, with a monthly jump of 39.62% and a quarterly performance of 25.06%, while its annual performance rate touched -27.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.64% for SL Green Realty Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.88% for SLG stocks with a simple moving average of 16.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLG stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for SLG by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for SLG in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $69 based on the research report published on November 25th of the current year 2020.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SLG reach a price target of $48. The rating they have provided for SLG stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 20th, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to SLG, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on May 28th of the current year.

SLG Trading at 22.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.41%, as shares surge +44.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLG rose by +6.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.30. In addition, SL Green Realty Corp. saw -33.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLG starting from GREEN STEPHEN L, who sale 65,578 shares at the price of $55.75 back on Jun 10. After this action, GREEN STEPHEN L now owns 0 shares of SL Green Realty Corp., valued at $3,656,056 using the latest closing price.

GREEN STEPHEN L, the Director of SL Green Realty Corp., sale 34,422 shares at $57.21 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that GREEN STEPHEN L is holding 65,578 shares at $1,969,283 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.39 for the present operating margin

+42.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for SL Green Realty Corp. stands at +21.33. The total capital return value is set at 2.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.44. Equity return is now at value 4.10, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG), the company’s capital structure generated 103.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.90. Total debt to assets is 46.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.