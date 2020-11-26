Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI)

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI) went down by -2.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $125.96. The company’s stock price has collected 0.38% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 12 hours ago that Darden Stock Has Rallied, but Olive Garden Parent Still Faces Headwinds

Is It Worth Investing in Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE :DRI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DRI is at 1.45. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 31 who provided ratings for Darden Restaurants Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $111.43, which is -$1.3 below the current price. DRI currently public float of 129.19M and currently shorts hold a 3.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DRI was 2.06M shares.

DRI’s Market Performance

DRI stocks went up by 0.38% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.38% and a quarterly performance of 28.94%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.21% for Darden Restaurants Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.09% for DRI stocks with a simple moving average of 33.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DRI

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DRI reach a price target of $132, previously predicting the price at $104. The rating they have provided for DRI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2020.

Argus gave a rating of “Buy” to DRI, setting the target price at $115 in the report published on September 29th of the current year.

DRI Trading at 10.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.77%, as shares surge +22.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRI rose by +0.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $105.26. In addition, Darden Restaurants Inc. saw 1.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DRI starting from MENSAH NANA, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $95.07 back on Oct 27. After this action, MENSAH NANA now owns 180 shares of Darden Restaurants Inc., valued at $95,066 using the latest closing price.

Renninger Richard L., the SVP, Chief Development Officer of Darden Restaurants Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $58.50 during a trade that took place back on Apr 23, which means that Renninger Richard L. is holding 5,653 shares at $117,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DRI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.78 for the present operating margin

+13.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Darden Restaurants Inc. stands at -0.63. The total capital return value is set at 7.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.86. Equity return is now at value -8.00, with -1.90 for asset returns.

Based on Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI), the company’s capital structure generated 257.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.05. Total debt to assets is 52.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 239.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 113.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.61.