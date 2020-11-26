Maximus Inc. (MMS) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Maximus Inc. (NYSE:MMS) went up by 0.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $80.50. The company’s stock price has collected 1.19% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/19/20 that Maximus Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results for Fiscal Year 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Maximus Inc. (NYSE :MMS) Right Now?

Maximus Inc. (NYSE:MMS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.42 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MMS is at 0.86. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Maximus Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $82.00, which is $8.13 above the current price. MMS currently public float of 60.31M and currently shorts hold a 2.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MMS was 368.33K shares.

MMS’s Market Performance

MMS stocks went up by 1.19% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.61% and a quarterly performance of -5.31%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.49% for Maximus Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.96% for MMS stocks with a simple moving average of 7.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MMS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MMS stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for MMS by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for MMS in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $90 based on the research report published on July 08th of the current year 2020.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MMS reach a price target of $80. The rating they have provided for MMS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 24th, 2020.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Market Perform” to MMS, setting the target price at $83 in the report published on August 09th of the previous year.

MMS Trading at 5.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares surge +13.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMS rose by +1.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.18. In addition, Maximus Inc. saw -0.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MMS starting from FRANCIS DAVID, who sale 6,677 shares at the price of $70.00 back on Oct 06. After this action, FRANCIS DAVID now owns 10,024 shares of Maximus Inc., valued at $467,390 using the latest closing price.

Romeo Thomas D., the Group General Manager of Maximus Inc., sale 6,257 shares at $68.41 during a trade that took place back on Sep 30, which means that Romeo Thomas D. is holding 16,234 shares at $428,041 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.41 for the present operating margin

+17.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Maximus Inc. stands at +6.20. The total capital return value is set at 21.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.43. Equity return is now at value 17.60, with 10.70 for asset returns.

Based on Maximus Inc. (MMS), the company’s capital structure generated 17.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.68. Total debt to assets is 10.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.91 and the total asset turnover is 1.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.