Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) went up by 2.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $399.90. The company's stock price has collected 6.19% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 86.80 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LULU is at 1.18. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 22 analysts out of 35 who provided ratings for Lululemon Athletica Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $376.65, which is $18.72 above the current price. LULU currently public float of 114.19M and currently shorts hold a 2.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LULU was 1.71M shares.

LULU’s Market Performance

LULU stocks went up by 6.19% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.19% and a quarterly performance of -4.55%, while its annual performance rate touched 60.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.68% for Lululemon Athletica Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.97% for LULU stocks with a simple moving average of 24.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LULU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LULU stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for LULU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LULU in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $396 based on the research report published on October 28th of the current year 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LULU reach a price target of $415, previously predicting the price at $387. The rating they have provided for LULU stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 26th, 2020.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to LULU, setting the target price at $390 in the report published on September 30th of the current year.

LULU Trading at 7.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LULU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares surge +8.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LULU rose by +6.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $335.89. In addition, Lululemon Athletica Inc. saw 54.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LULU starting from Choe Michelle Sun, who sale 4,744 shares at the price of $312.15 back on Jul 02. After this action, Choe Michelle Sun now owns 10,191 shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc., valued at $1,480,840 using the latest closing price.

BURGOYNE CELESTE, the EVP Americas Retail of Lululemon Athletica Inc., sale 4,723 shares at $304.52 during a trade that took place back on Jul 02, which means that BURGOYNE CELESTE is holding 5,515 shares at $1,438,248 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LULU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.38 for the present operating margin

+55.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lululemon Athletica Inc. stands at +16.22. The total capital return value is set at 43.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 32.20. Equity return is now at value 29.00, with 16.80 for asset returns.

Based on Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU), the company’s capital structure generated 37.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.49. Total debt to assets is 22.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 104.71 and the total asset turnover is 1.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.91.